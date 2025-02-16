Rick Barker | Tried and True

In Re: Saugus Union School District parents, teachers express frustrations over student behavior, by Maya Morales, Feb. 6. I read this article and had to go back and read it again to make sure I hadn’t missed the part where these little brats’ parents were called into the principal’s office to discuss and correct their kids’ aberrant behavior.

Unfortunately, I hadn’t missed it because NOTHING was mentioned in the entire article about the parents of these kids.

I’ve been around awhile and have three kids in their 50s and six adult grandkids and, like everyone reading this, I also went to school and vividly recall what happened when a student misbehaved in class or even during recess. Straight to the principal’s office, where the parents were called.

Without getting too political, perhaps the Trump administration is right on track in returning the tried and true process of running schools back to state and local governments and out of the bloated federal government.

Rick Barker

Valencia