Robert Lamoureux | Is the dryer vent a garage heating option? 

Question: Robert, I have what may be an unusual question, hoping you can help. We put together a game area in our garage, but some evenings are pretty cold out there. The laundry room is adjacent to the garage, so I was thinking maybe I could re-route the dryer vent out there and have at least a small source of heat out there sometimes. Can I do this, would it work and be safe?

– Ray R.

Answer: Ray, in theory this would work a bit, but the reality is that it likely wouldn’t make much difference in the garage temperature, and most importantly, the humidity could affect the walls, possibly creating mold. There are many other options for warming this area such as a space heater or a wall mount unit. Either of these would be much more efficient for your goal. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].