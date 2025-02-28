SSUSD approves 1% salary increase for teachers and staff 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board at Wednesday’s meeting unanimously approved a 1% salary increase for teachers for the 2024-25 school year as part of a new contract.

Jay Greenlinger, assistant superintendent of personnel and pupil services, introduced the item to the board members and said the district was very appreciative of the relationship it has with the Sulphur Springs District Teachers’ Association that allowed the parties to enter in this tentative agreement.

The contract between the district and the SSDTA includes a 1% salary increase as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date and, according to the meeting agenda, members will also receive a 1% off-schedule salary increase.

In an emailed statement to The Signal, Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi wrote, “The district is very pleased with the agreement with SSDTA providing a 1% on schedule increase and a 1% off schedule payment. We are thankful for our collaborative relationship with SSDTA, and the board of trustees and I are so honored, as a superintendent to have a team so dedicated to our students.”

A representative from SSDTA did not comment about the new contract at the meeting.

Board member Lori MacDonald made a motion to approve the item and board member Shelley Weinstein seconded. The motion passed 5-0.

Weinstein said, “I want to thank the teachers’ association and our staff for the excellent bargaining skills. We appreciate that.”

The increased financial impact of the SSDTA contract will be $632,171 from the general fund.

At the Feb. 12 meeting, the board also unanimously approved a salary increase for staff members as part of the Classified School Employees Association for the 2024-2025 school year.

Like the SSDTA contract, the CSEA Sulphur Springs chapter contract includes a 1% salary increase as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date, and employees will also receive a 1% off-schedule salary increase based on the Sept. 25, 2024, salary schedule.

The added financial impact of the CSEA Sulphur Springs chapter contract will be $343,102 from the General Fund and the Child Development Fund.

Weinstein made a motion to approve the CSEA Sulphur Springs chapter contract and board member Paola Jellings seconded the motion. The motion passed 5-0.