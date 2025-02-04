SUSD student population expected to increase  

The Saugus Union School District governing board is set to hear a report Tuesday on the next seven-year projections of its student population.

Based on the report analysis included in the meeting agenda, the student population for the district is projected to increase by 894 resident students over the next seven years, a growth rate of 9.7%.

There are approximately 2,571 active or future new housing units planned to be built within the district’s boundaries over the next seven years, according to the report. If any of these large projects that have not broken ground yet are delayed or pushed out, then the report analysis says the district can only expect a modest growth of about 300 students.

The report also lists that the area with the most potential growth is the current Bridgeport Elementary School boundary.

It states that the resident student population is projected to grow from 797 TK-6 residents to over 1,180 by the 2031/2032 school year because of the new FivePoint Valencia housing projects, including the remainder of the Mission Village projects and a portion of the proposed Entrada units.

Rosedell Elementary School’s boundary is projected to grow by 150 or more TK-6 residents, Rio Vista Elementary School area is projected to grow by 129 or more TK-6 residents, and the Foster Elementary School area is projected to grow by 107 or more TK-6 residents, according to the report analysis.

The report analysis also projects the Cedarcreek Elementary School, Skyblue Mesa Elementary School, and West Creek Academy areas could see a net loss of students through the 2031/2032 school year.