Trump extends Russia sanctions, citing security threats 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump has extended for one year a series of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing ongoing threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

A notice released by the White House on Thursday confirms the continuation of measures first enacted in 2014 and expanded through multiple executive orders across several presidential administrations.

“The actions and policies addressed in these executive orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the notice states. “Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660.”

The notice is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register and has been formally transmitted to Congress.

The national emergency was initially declared on March 6, 2014, by President Barack Obama in Executive Order 13660, in response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea. The order stated that Russia’s actions undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and democratic institutions while posing an “extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Executive Order 13660 laid the groundwork for subsequent measures, including Executive Orders 13661 and 13662, which broadened the scope of sanctions to target Russian officials, entities, and key sectors of the economy as the conflict escalated.

Trump’s decision to extend the national emergency means continued enforcement of broad economic sanctions, including asset freezes, financial restrictions, and prohibitions on business dealings with specific Russian entities and individuals.

The move follows Trump’s recent comments dismissing any immediate easing of sanctions on Russia.

“We haven’t lifted any sanctions on anybody,” he told reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, in response to a question about potential relief as part of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The next day, during a Cabinet meeting, he reaffirmed his stance: “Not now, no,” adding that he thinks the Moscow sanctions will eventually be lifted.

Ending the war in Ukraine is a key foreign policy objective for Trump, who has directly engaged with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in discussions aimed at halting hostilities.

Trump recently said he was in serious negotiations with Putin, not only about ending the war but also about a potential U.S.-Russia economic development deal. The agreement could grant the United States access to Russia’s rare earth minerals, which are critical for both civilian and military technologies.

Putin, for his part, expressed openness to increased cooperation with Washington, proposing joint resource extraction projects — including aluminum, rare earths, and hydropower production. The Russian leader also suggested talks on a mutual 50% reduction in defense budgets and praised Trump’s diplomatic efforts toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump is on the cusp of finalizing a major economic partnership with Ukraine, focused on rare earths, critical minerals and other resources. While the agreement lacks explicit security guarantees — a key demand from Zelenskyy — it offers what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called an “economic security guarantee.”

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on Friday to sign the agreement, further strengthening Kyiv’s economic ties with Washington and reinforcing American interests in Ukraine’s long-term stability.