Valentine’s Day Fun and Adventures

It’s the sweetest day of the year. This year romance blooms on a Friday, a perfect day for a romantic dinner, weekend adventure or a Valentine’s date night. This year you can spend the entire weekend celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

Info lechene.com

Voted the Santa Clarita Valley’s most romantic restaurant numerous times, Le Chene will offer two special events Valentine’s weekend.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Friday, Feb. 14, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

For those who’d like to enjoy a simple romantic evening, Le Chene will offer a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu.

Among the menu items you can enjoy are Roasted filet mignon bearnaise sauce, roast prime rib au jus, breast of chicken with morels sauce, roast rack of lamb with herbs au jus, prime French pork chop 16 oz. charcutiére, elk chop with cranberry, poached salmon bretonne sauce, lobster tail or steak and lobster.

Murder Mystery and Magic

Saturday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m.

If you are looking for a bit more adventure, Le Chene has planned an evening of mystery dinner theater, magic and fun including an all-inclusive-three course with three different wines paired with each course.

‘West Side Story’

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St.,

Newhall 91321

Info canyontheatre.org

Is there any story more romantic than the tragic Romeo and Juliet love affair in the classic Broadway musical “West Side Story?” Enjoy the music, the dancing and this powerful love story on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild now playing weekends through Saturday, Feb. 22.

Sweet Hearts Skate

The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Dr., Valencia 91355

Info thecubesantaclarita.com

On Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. the Cube will offer a special Valentine’s Day Sweet Hearts Skate. Admission is priced at buy one, get one free during the public skating event.

Agua Dulce Winery

9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce 91390

Info www.facebook.com/AguaDulceWinery

Agua Dulce Winery offers several options for romance during February. On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. Agua Dulce Winery will host a candle making class. Enjoy a guided handmade candle-making experience with wine and music for $50 per person.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. celebrate Valentine’s weekend with a romantic tour for two of the winery. Includes barrel tasting, a glass of wine, a picnic lunch and chocolates for $65 per couple.

‘Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike’

The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321

Info atthemain.org/productions

The comedy “Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike” presented by Broken Leg Theatre will run Feb. 14-16. In 2013, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, among other awards.

Written by Christopher Durang, the comedy revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings, two of whom live together and takes place during a visit by the third, Masha, who supports them. They discuss their lives and loves and argue, in true dysfunctional family style. Reservations recommended. Tickets are $22.23 adults and $19.07 seniors.

Make it a Valentine’s Day date night with dinner at nearby Old Town Newhall restaurants including Old Town Junction, Smokehouse on Main, El Trocadero Kitchen & Bar, Newhall Refinery, Maginns Irish Pub and others.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop,

Valencia 91355

Info www.luckylukebrewing.com/scv-taproom

For those who are off the “romance bus” Lucky Luke Brewing has the Valentine weekend event for you. Head over on Saturday, Feb. 15, 3-8 p.m. to the Black Hearts Anti-Valentines Day Vendor Market and enjoy cold brews, hard seltzers, DJ RudyG, a singles party, music, local vendors and special food truck options.

Valentine’s Jr’s Comedy Show

Kivi Rogers and Sandy Gelfound

The Junkyard Café, 2585 Cochran St.,

Simi Valley 93065

Info www.tocomedy.com/shows/299264

Experience the great comic shows put on by JR’s Comedy Club in Simi Valley. There will be a special show on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 that offers dinner, champagne toast and a rose.

Choose from three dining options, vegetarian, filet mignon or lobster ravioli at $89.99 per person.

Arrive at 6 p.m. for dinner in the dining room then move to the showroom for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Reservations required.

Kivi Rogers has been a career comic since the early 1990s, and has made the rounds of L.A.’s storied comedy club circuit, from the Laugh Factory to the Hollywood Improv to the Comedy Store and also performed on “The Tonight Show,” “Def Comedy Jam” and “Last Comic Standing.”

Gelfound has performed as a stand-up alongside some of the greats, including Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno. She has performed at The Comedy Store and The Improv clubs across the country.