At least one arrested on suspicion of arson 

At least one person was arrested on suspicion of arson after deputies responded to a fire started by transients in the Santa Clara River in Canyon Country on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Authorities responded to a possible arson call after they were notified of a man wearing a black hoodie seen starting a fire near Soledad Canyon Road and Via Princessa at 2:48 p.m., said Sgt. Sherry Clark with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Information was limited due to deputies conducting their investigation as of the publication of this story, and Clark could not provide information on how exactly the fire started, she said, but added other transients were present in the area of the reported fire.

At least one person was arrested in connection to the incident and no injuries were reported, according to Clark.

No additional information was available.