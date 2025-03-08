Brian Richards | Duped Again!

I look forward to an onslaught of letters from the Donald Trump haters in Santa Clarita praising his actions on finally closing the border.

Depending on which numbers you look at, illegal entry to the United States has dropped 95% under the Trump administration, give or take a percent or two. Many of you bought the lie that the border could only be shut down with the help of Congress and more laws to address this four-year crisis. That was a lie! Many of you blamed Republicans for blocking a horrible immigration bill that did almost nothing to stop the illegal flow of immigrants. That too was a lie. Many of you ignored years’ worth of illegals pouring into this country and put all your faith in the “comprehensive” and “bipartisan” immigration law. Of course, it was a setup because it had no chance of passing despite some involvement (of) a few Republicans, so now you had someone to blame after 10 million people were allowed into the country.

We know this was allowed to happen so that the Democrat Party would become dominant in 20 years after all these illegal immigrants were integrated by either amnesty or work visas, but it’s not going to work. You believed the lie that the border was secure and that if it wasn’t, it’s the Republicans’ fault.

Trump fixed the border in days and without Congress. Those of us on our side, the side that knew the nonsense coming from the left was nothing but lies, feel vindicated.

The border is secure, even Mexico is helping, and all it took was the will of one man. I can’t wait for all the apologies from the left for their naïve support of the Biden administration on illegal immigration. I’m so thankful President Trump won.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch