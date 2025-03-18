Cindy Russo | Act Now to Stop Water Rate Hike

As a Santa Clarita resident I am extremely upset about how they are going about this 54% water rate hike. This should be put to a vote. Instead they are asking people to write a letter opposing it, and we need a majority to stop it.

With all the junk mail we get — kids, jobs, medical appointments — most people probably didn’t see the postcard the water agency sent or don’t have the time to write a letter.

I believe this rate increase is extreme and unfair, especially given the current economic challenges faced by many residents in the area.

While I understand that rate adjustments may sometimes be necessary for maintaining and improving water services, the magnitude of this increase seems excessive. Many customers will find it difficult to absorb the added financial burden. For some, this increase may lead to tough choices between essential services or compromises to their quality of life.

I feel the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency needs to find an alternative solution: Grants, decreasing workforce or a much more gradual increase.

Again, I also feel this should be put to a vote.

If residents want to stop the increase, a majority of the customers need to write a letter that is received by Tuesday, April 1. Spread the word. The only way we can stop this is if a majority opposes it.

The letters must: State your name and full address; why you oppose the rate hike; and clearly state that this is a legal objection to the water rate hike.

Mail or drop off by noon on Tuesday, April 1, to SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Cindy Russo

Santa Clarita