Closure of assisted-living facility highlights senior housing shortage 

A longtime Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center official Wednesday called the pending closure of Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living a major loss for the community.

The assisted-living facility announced last week to its residents that the 88-unit building on Lyons Avenue, just east of Interstate 5 in Newhall, would be closing as of May 1.

All residents are being asked to move out by that date, according to the facility.

The situation, which is already hard on seniors battling conditions like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia, is made more difficult by a shortage of places where they can go.

“I was surprised and saddened to hear about the closing — in our community, we only have five of the larger Alzheimer’s skilled nursing facilities, and this will take it down to four,” said SuzAnn Nelson, director of supportive services for the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

“As with any housing, whether it’s just apartments, senior apartments, or assisted living, there’s a housing shortage, as you know, in Southern California,” Nelson said, adding that there’s only so much the center can do.

“Since the virus, it has even gotten worse,” she said, adding the center is trying to help residents with any information and resources, but short of more space, there just aren’t a lot of local options. While the senior center provides many services for seniors, it is not a residential facility.

“They can stop by the senior center,” Nelson said, “they can come in and talk to one of our counselors that they want. That’s about all we can do for people, because there is a housing shortage.”

Officials with Oakmont, which operates two local senior housing facilities with assisted-living care, were not immediately available for comment Wednesday. However, marketing information from the company indicated its occupancy is wait-listed at both locations.

Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, said city staff became aware of the situation Tuesday and was working with the senior center to see how the city can help. Tracy Sullivan, city community preservation officer, said the city maintains a list of affordable-housing resources on its website: bit.ly/4kkNAQN.

“Each building keeps its own waiting list,” according to the city’s website. “Wait list times may vary.”

For seniors who are in need of affordable, subsidized housing, the average wait list in Los Angeles County is more than five years, according to L.A. County figures.

Another challenge for families has been the suddenness of the closure and the lack of information, according to residents.

One family shared an email sent out after 6:30 p.m. Monday, which discussed a meeting with residents at 4 p.m. in which information was shared about their options and relocation services.

Sabrina Newton, whose father is a resident with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, said that was extremely unhelpful.

Nelson said she hopes the facility can stay as senior housing, but there’s been no information available.

Officials with Pacifica, a San Diego-based company that owns Santa Clarita Hills, have been silent. A manager at the facility declined to comment Tuesday in response to questions. There’s been no discussion of the future of the building after May 1.

“You may have heard by now Pacifica has sold their business and will be closing their doors,” according to an email attributed to Raina Coates, executive director of Santa Clarita Hills, in an email Monday shared with The Signal. “We understand for many residents, especially those that have been here for a long period of time, that this will be a difficult change, and we will do what we can to make it go as smoothly as possible.”

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. It can be reached at 661-259-9444.