COC to host Children’s Play Day on April 5 

News release

On Saturday, April 5, the College of the Canyons Department for Early Childhood Education is scheduled to host “Children’s Play Day” as part of the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Held in partnership with the International Play Association, the COC Children’s Play Day aims to bring the community together for a day of high-quality, developmentally stimulating play experiences for all children, infant to school age, according to a news release from the college.

The annual event also provides families with young children an opportunity to explore the many valuable resources that are available to them both at the college and in the community, the release said.

“We are very excited to host this family-friendly event for our community once again,” Wendy Ruiz, event coordinator and faculty member at ECE, said in the release. “This free event will feature various activities that children and families can enjoy together, including science, sensory, art, music, and more.”

Approximately 30 local nonprofit groups and organizations dedicated to child and family services are expected to participate in this year’s Play Day. Food vendors will also be available at the event.

Attendees are also welcome to bring a blanket and settle in under the shade for the day’s lineup of free activities. In addition, donations will be collected to benefit the college’s Basic Needs Center. Donors will receive a free raffle ticket for donating items such as snack packs, pull-top canned vegetables or soups, cereal, and travel-sized bath/body care products.

The COC Children’s Play Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 5, in the COC Honor Grove, located on the college’s Valencia campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking in college lots 5, 6 and 7, located off Rockwell Canyon Road adjacent to the campus’ tennis courts, will also be free for this event.

For more information about Play Day at COC, contact Wendy Ruiz at 661-644-2752 or [email protected].