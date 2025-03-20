College Briefs for March 20

Walker named to St. Cloud dean’s list

St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,086 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2024 fall semester dean’s list, including Marcus Walker, of Santa Clarita.

Walker is a finance major in the Herberger Business School at the university.

To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

St. Cloud State University serves more than 10,000 students on its 100-acre campus about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

2 local students named to dean’s list at University of Iowa

More than 8,700 students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2024 fall semester, including two local students.

Among those earning dean’s list honors were Kelsey Hart, of Castaic, and Gwen Jacobs, of Santa Clarita.

The University of Iowa offers over 200 areas of study on its campus in the heart of downtown Iowa City.

Kim earns summer and fall honors at Georgia Tech

Minjun Kim, of Valencia, earned the distinction of faculty honors for the summer and fall 2024 semesters at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

Case named to president’s list at Georgia State University

Elissa Case, of Canyon Country, was named to the fall 2024 president’s list at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Georgia State University has campuses in and around metro Atlanta.

Chesebrough named to Iowa State University deans list

More than 11,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2024 dean’s list, including Annie Chesebrough, of Castaic.

Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Chesebrough is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Wong named to Champlain College trustees’ list

Lester Wong, of Valencia, was named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the fall 2024 semester.

Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Wong is majoring in cybersecurity.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a residential undergraduate experience from its campus overlooking Lake Champlain.

Additionally, Champlain College Online provides a portfolio of online degrees and certificates, reaching students across all 50 states and U.S. territories.