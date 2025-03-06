College Briefs for March 6

Local student named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list

Jonathan Horowitz, of Valencia, a graduate of SCVi charter school majoring in theater stage management and religion, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 65 academic areas. The university is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.

Local student named to Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list

Courtney-Nicole Cooper, of Valencia, was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the fall 2024 semester.

The Lincoln University Dean’s List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university in Jefferson City, Missouri. It was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans.

Local students earn academic honors at Alabama

A total of 14,631 students enrolled during fall semester 2024 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Local students on the lists include:

• Alex Bonfiglio, of Canyon Country, was named to the president’s list.

• Brooke Davis, of Castaic, was named to the dean’s list.

• Kailee Velasco, of Santa Clarita, was named to the president’s list.

• Kirsten Troedel, of Valencia, was named to the president’s list.

The University of Alabama is the state’s flagship university.

Local students named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus

More than 16,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 term, including seven students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

• Nikkia Carbonell, of Canyon Country.

• Karen Guerrero, of Valencia.

• David Keller, of Valencia.

• Hyun Lee, of Canyon Country.

• Nicole Mendez, of Santa Clarita.

• Chad Mitchell, of Valencia.

• Frank Morales, of Stevenson Ranch.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland.

Harman named to University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list

Lauren Harman, of Santa Clarita, was named to the fall 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.

More than 2,000 undergraduate students have qualified for the fall College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is located in Lexington, Kentucky.