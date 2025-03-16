David Hegg | Picking Your Team: Truth Matters

By David Hegg

I wrote a column on the peril of forced unanimity a few weeks ago. The gist was that social pressure configured to ensure everyone subscribes to “groupthink” outlaws robust dialogue, counterpoints, and creativity. Yet, these are the essential elements of progress, especially in a democracy where the power abides in the populace, not the leaders.

Over the past few weeks, the topic of men in women’s sports has captured space in various news outlets. The opposing outrage has been palpable, with the new administration making a splash in every conceivable puddle. And yet, once again, those who understand the laws of nature realize that the dogma that biological sex is fluid, malleable and can be changed at will, is preposterous. So, why are seemingly educated people still up in arms in their fight to allow biological males to compete against biological females in athletic contexts?

The answer seems simple: social pressure. The absolute dominating power of what Charles Taylor calls the “social imaginary” has dramatically leveled up the old adage of “go along to get along.” Today, the price of remaining in the supposedly enlightened circles of progressive philosophy is to overturn what everyone has known since Eden. Men and boys are men and boys, while women are women and girls are girls, and no philosophical diatribe or socially engineered declaration can change what has been unalterably imprinted on human DNA.

And here’s the deeper problem. The academic arena known as epistemology deals with the science of learning. How do we know what we know? And what do we know as accurate and reject as false? What determines truth from fiction? While there are many theories of knowledge and, frankly, they are quite interesting, the fundamental answer to these questions is that something is true to the extent it aligns with reality.

If you meet me and I tell you that I play for the Lakers, you’ll immediately recognize that I, short, old, bald, and oval, am either kidding or lying through my teeth. Why? Because the reality of what it takes to play professional basketball does not align with the reality of my physical capabilities. Who I am puts the lie to what I say.

The same is true for all those who adamantly assert that a female can become a male and vice versa. And while some will say, “That’s just your opinion,” since this is an op-ed, after all, my rejoinder is simple: Yes, but in this case, my opinion aligns with irreversible biological reality.

So, why do progressive voices continue to shout what is both absurd and erroneous? Again, the answer is simple. They desperately want to stay on the team!

Here’s the deal. If you must believe and disseminate a lie to remain on the team, you’re on the wrong team. If you have to support what is scientifically unsupportable and applaud what is absurd to stay in the club, you’re in the wrong club. But even more important, if you can so easily rationalize apparent falsehood into first-level truth, what else are you willing to alter? Could our society’s rampant lack of integrity and virtue be another example of what happens when truth is marginalized, becomes fluid, and valuable only when it can be shaped to our advantage?

We’ve all been horrified by the scenes of houses, cars, stores, and property burning recently, knowing we were watching the dismantling of homes, possessions, businesses and lives. And, sadly, much of the damage will be unrepairable.

But the current ideological fire burning its way through truth in our world poses an even more significant threat. Centuries ago, a wise man once wrote, “Buy truth, and do not sell it; buy wisdom, instruction, and understanding.” That was good advice back then and essential for us today.

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.