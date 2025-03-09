Deputies: Shooting reported, but no evidence found 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found no evidence of a shooting occurring after responding to a report of a person shot in a Saugus residential area on Sunday afternoon, according to a station official.

Watch Sgt. Juan Muralles, spokesman for the station, said that deputies were called to Starwood Way and Shadow Valley Lane at approximately 1:18 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

After their investigation, deputies were unable to locate a victim and there was no evidence that a shooting had occurred, he said.

L.A. County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Torres said he could not provide information on the call at the time of this story’s publication due to a malfunction with the reporting logs that prevented him from accessing the call.

According to the PulsePoint app, L.A. County firefighters were dispatched at 1:32 p.m. and were at the scene for 23 minutes before closing the incident.