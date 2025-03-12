How Jack Byrd Transformed Solaren from a 2-Person Startup to a Security Industry Leader 

It’s pretty apparent to anyone who pays attention that security challenges are growing increasingly complex, and success stories of entrepreneurial vision meeting industry expertise are rare. Yet in Nashville, Tennessee, one such story has unfolded over the past seven years, demonstrating how deep industry knowledge, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to professional excellence can transform a small startup into a regional leader.

When looking at Solaren Risk Management’s current operations with CEO Jack K. Byrd III at the helm — managing major events, protecting critical infrastructure, and deploying advanced technological solutions — it’s hard to imagine its humble beginnings. The company’s evolution reflects broader changes in the security industry, where traditional methods are being enhanced by modern technology and innovative service delivery models.

In 2017, security operations in Nashville changed when Jack Byrd launched Solaren Risk Management from a small office in a local mall. What began as a two-person operation would rapidly expand to become one of Tennessee’s leading security firms, employing hundreds of contractors and serving clients across the southeastern United States.

“The inception of Solaren was super quick,” explains Taylor Pepper, Solaren’s Director of Communications. “We went from that small team and a small office in a mall to the office that we’re in now with around 300-plus contractors that work for us throughout just Nashville, and that happened within the span of maybe two or three years.”

How Jack Byrd’s Background Brought Meteoric Rise

Solaren’s swift success wasn’t merely a matter of chance. Byrd’s background in law enforcement, combined with his extensive industry connections, created the perfect foundation for growth. “He knows the industry. He still does. He’s definitely a professional when it comes to security. He knows the ins and outs of the law and the regulations and who to talk to about what, and that’s definitely helped the company grow super fast,” Pepper notes.

As the company expanded, Jack Byrd prioritized building robust systems to manage operations effectively. “We have one platform that we use where we keep track of all the documents for our contractors, all of the time sheets, the schedules, everything all in one app,” Pepper explains. This systematic approach to management has enabled Solaren to maintain quality service while scaling rapidly.

Training and professional development have been cornerstone elements of Byrd’s growth strategy. “We regularly hold in-person courses. Anytime we hire a bunch of people for unarmed, for example, we invite them all to come out to a class,” Pepper describes. The enterprise’s training program is led by experienced law enforcement professionals, ensuring high standards are maintained as the organization grows.

Prioritizing Employee Recognition

Byrd’s take on employee recognition has helped build a strong company culture. “If somebody based on those performance evaluations throughout the year has just done an exceptional job, they’ll get an award, which usually correlates with some kind of pay boost,” Pepper shares. This focus on rewarding excellence has helped Solaren Risk Management attract and retain quality personnel.

The company’s growth has enabled it to address increasingly complex security challenges. From managing large-scale events to responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Milton in 2024, Solaren has demonstrated

its ability to handle diverse security needs. “The deployment was actually pretty smooth, and the client was very happy with our services down there,” Pepper recalls of the hurricane response effort.

Technology has played a crucial role in Solaren’s evolution. “We’ve always been pretty adaptable,” Pepper explains. “Even before I got here, there were a lot of things that we have onboarded that we just knew would work for us better with our system.” The company has embraced everything from mobile communication platforms to AI-powered surveillance systems, positioning itself at the forefront of industry innovation.

What’s Next for Solaren Risk Management

Jack Byrd continues to guide Solaren’s growth while addressing industry challenges. “Security is not the most appealing industry anymore. It’s hard to find people who genuinely are just passionate about this kind of work,” Pepper acknowledges.

Today, Solaren’s transformation from a small startup to an industry leader is a testament to Byrd’s vision and leadership. By combining traditional security expertise with modern technology and maintaining a strong focus on employee development, Solaren has created a model for success in the evolving security industry. As the company expands and adapts to new challenges, its journey from a two-person operation to a major security provider offers valuable lessons in entrepreneurship and organizational development.