Larry Moore | Conspiracy Theories

As I am writing this letter, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is rescuing the two astronauts who were abandoned by Joe Biden. In reality, he probably had no idea they were even stranded.

At the same time, President Donald Trump is negotiating peace in the Russia/Ukraine war. Biden’s solution to that problem was, “Give them as much as they need for as long as it takes.”

And still, Jonathan Kraut is given the opportunity to write a column (March 18) that consists entirely of conspiracy theories, lies and half-truths.

What I can’t forgive are his last three lines: “Be horrified. Democracy is ending. War may be near.”

I am disappointed that The Signal allowed this to be published. This is the insane, incendiary language that inspires lunatics to set fire to Tesla dealerships, automobiles and charging stations. This is the same language that Hamas supporters use to justify their antisemitic, anti-American, pro-terrorist rhetoric.

If any of that illegal and un-American behavior comes to the Santa Clarita Valley, Mr. Kraut, it is on you.

Larry Moore

Santa Clarita