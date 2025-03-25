Library, shelter to host storytime pet adoption 

News release

Families are invited today to a storytime pet adoption event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center.

This special edition of Trail Tales will feature readings of the latest addition to the city’s children’s book series, “Sammy Stories Volume 5 – They Call it Puppy Love,” along with “The Stray Dog,” by Marc Simont.

The Castaic Animal Care Center will bring adoptable dogs to the event, giving families the opportunity to meet a potential new furry companion. The story readings will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the adoption meet-and-greet running until 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Children’s Librarian Debby Verba at [email protected].