Make it a Weekend of St. Patrick’s Day Fun

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Monday, March 17 which means you can make it a three-day weekend celebrating the “wearing o’ the green.”

‘A Couple of Blaguards’

The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall 91321

Info AttheMAIN.org

Get in the Irish spirit by attending a performance of “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall during St. Paddy’s Day weekend.

“A Couple of Blaguards” is a two-character comedy created by Irish immigrant brothers Frank McCourt and Malachy McCourt. The show combines their experiences growing up in Ireland and their new life in America after they immigrated.

Frank McCourt is also known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, “Angela’s Ashes.”

This is a rowdy, and sometimes poignant, revue, flavored with Irish tunes.

Performances Fridays March 14 and March 21 at 8 p.m., Saturdays, March 15 and March 22 at 8 p.m. and Sundays March 16 and March 23 at 2 p.m.

Rockin’ Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon March 16

West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia 91354

Info bit.ly/3XtjPU2

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the California Community Foundation and Pasadena Humane to help with fire relief efforts.

This open course race will be held Sunday, March 16 at 7:30 a.m. Be courteous to other pedestrians, runners and cyclists on the shared path.

The races include: 5K (one loop), 10K (two loops), 15K (three loops) with an aid station at every loop.

Everyone will get a finishers medal as well as a goodie bag. Results posted by the evening of race day. A relaxed, fun and personal racing experience is emphasized.

Race month pricing 5K $25.99, 10K $30.99, 15K $35.99, Half marathon $40.99

Race day registration 5K $30, 10K $35, 15K $40, half marathon $45

Egg Plantation St. Paddy’s Party

24415 Walnut St., Newhall 91321

Info www.eggplantation.com

Enjoy lrish cuisine, Irish dancers and Irish music by Irish Dreams on March 17. The band will play two sets in the dining from from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pocock Brewing Co.

Irish Fest 2025, 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Ste B, Valencia, 91355

Info www.pocockbrewing.com

Join Pocock Brewing Co. for a weekend packed with beer, music and Irish cheer on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16. Enjoy an expanded outdoor beer garden, exclusive Irish menu and fresh beer releases.

The weekend includes live music.

Saturday, March 15

No Chaser noon-3 p.m.

Band Lexington 3-6 p.m.

Silent Tom Headliners 6:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

Monkey Bump noon-2:30 p.m.

Swing Riots 3-6 p.m.

Decadent Decades Headliners 6:30-9 p.m.)

Don your greenest gear and come celebrate with beer, food and great vibes.

On St. Patrick’s Day Monday, March 17, Pocock will be open special hours, 4-9 p.m.

Maginn’s Irish Pub

24480 Main St. #140, Old Town Newhall 91321

Info www.maginnspub.com

Maginn’s Irish Pub in Old Town Newhall invites Santa Clarita to “come eat, drink and be Irish on our favorite drinkin’ holiday. Join us for festive fun and drink specials all weekend with live Irish music on Monday.”

Maginn’s will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend, March 14-17.

Festivities start early on Monday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and will go ‘til midnight.

No reservations for this event, first come, first served.

Food and drink St. Patrick’s Day specials will be served all weekend. Enjoy classic Irish favorites including Corned Beef and Cabbage, Fish and Chips, Traditional Cottage Pie, Bangers and Champ, Beef and Guiness Irish Stew and more.

Brewery Draconum

24407 Main St., Newhall, 91321

Info www.brewerydraconum.com

Brewery Draconum is a family owned and operated brewpub in Old Town Newhall that started with a vision to create a new-style social, dining, recreational experience centered around the world of craft beer.

Starting Friday, March 14, and while supplies last, Brewery Draconum will serve up freshly made roasted corned beef specials. The specials, which pair perfectly with Dry Irish Red Ale, include Corned Beef and Cabbage, Irish Beef Stew, Reuben Sandwich and Loaded Totchos.

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

Info lechene.com/events

It may sound strange to eat at a French restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day, but Le Chene proves once again the truth of the saying “Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Le Chene will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Monday, March 17 with its regular menu along with St. Paddy’s Day dining room specials including Corned Beef and Cabbage and Lamb Stew with Soup or Salad.

To add to the festivities, Le Chene will feature a genuine Irish Bagpiper for all the Leprechauns in attendance.

Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewery

27746 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91354

Info www.wolfcreekbrewery.com

Enjoy Corned Beef and Cabbage as well as Shepard’s Pie during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Indulge in green beer and “everything else that’s green in between.”

Schooner’s Patio Grille

22903 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, 91350

Info www.schoonerssantaclarita.com

Schooner’s Patio Grille is known throughout the Santa Clarita Valley for offering up a good time on St. Patrick’s Day. This year is no exception with the weekend leading up to St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

Enjoy traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage as well as other Irish inspired dishes like Irish Nachos and Irish Sliders.

In addition to green beer Schooner’s will also offer a touch of whimsy this St. Patrick’s Day with a lineup of fun frozen drinks including “Frozen Irish Coffee” and the “Pot of Gold” featuring a gummy rainbow on top, among other special creations.