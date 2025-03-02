Remember when COVID-19 was raging all around us and we all took up sourdough bread baking and making vision boards from old magazines?

As life returned to the “new normal” many folks abandoned those newfound passions and returned to work, school and everyday drudgery.

Get ready to pick up where you left off.

March is National Craft Month. It’s time to celebrate those crafty little hobbies that keep you occupied when you just want to “get away from it all.”

There is no time like the present to dig out those half-finished projects or learn a new craft.

My friend, Sarah Montgomery, took up crochet many years ago and has donated her hand-crocheted blankets to hospital maternity wards.

“It is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” she said. “I get wonderful thank you letters, but I don’t do it for applause. I love to crochet and think it is nice to give something handmade to a new baby.”

The Santa Clarita Valley offers many opportunities to craft yourself silly.

In addition, online classes are also available for nearly every craft you can envision.

Santa Clarita Artists Association

Info www.santaclaritaartists.org

The Santa Clarita Artists Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3), was founded in 1989 by a group of local artists who had a desire to share their expertise, knowledge and enthusiasm for art.

SCAA has a broad range of talent from professional to novice. Members provide the ability to encourage, assist, develop and exchange ideas and information in building on artistic skills.

Free and open to the public meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 23630 Valencia Blvd., 91355. Come early to meet and mingle.

Meetings usually include an art demonstration. All kinds of visual artists are welcome, painters, sculptors, paper, photography, mixed media and more.

Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild

Info scvquiltguild.org

The SCV Quilt Guild is seeking new members. The group holds regular meetings for members which often include speakers on a variety quilting topics. The SCV Quilt Guild is also dedicated to community involvement, philanthropy and service projects. Where better to learn the art of quilting than from accomplished quilters? Visit the group’s website for more information.

Seasons

Info santaclarita.gov/seasons/

The city of Santa Clarita’s Seasons magazine is a great place to explore crafts you might be interested in learning. Sign up for an account then browse the catalog. All classes require preregistration. Upcoming classes for adults include:

Jewelry Making April 1-May 13 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Canyon Country Community Center. Learn to make one-of-a-kind beaded jewelry pieces including earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Registration opens March 4.

Hand Knitting with Chunky Yarn April 18 5:30-8:30 p.m. Canyon Country Community Center. Use soft, chunky yard to craft a blanket. No knitting experience is required. Registration opens March 4.

Santa Clarita Public Library

Info santaclarita.librarycalendar.com

The Santa Clarita Library system offers a variety of craft classes for kids and adults. Check the monthly calendars for classes at the three Santa Clarita libraries, Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia. Among the upcoming classes:

Tree of Life Pendant

Learn to craft your own copper/rock pendant. March 4, 6-7 p.m. at Valencia Library or March 6, 6-7 p.m. at Old Town Newhall Library.

One Story, One City Constellation Coaster

Reflect on the beauty of the stars while you create an out-of-this-world tile coaster using scrapbook paper and paint to embellish the tiles which will be given a heat-resistant finish for durability.

The free program is for adults (55+) and runs from 6-7 p.m. at various locations. March 11 at Valencia Library, March 12 at Canyon Country Library and March 13 at Old Town Newhall Library

One Story, One City Shadow Box

Participants will be creating their own Ceiba (Tree of Life) Shadow box craft design, a keepsake worthy of display. All craft materials will be provided, while supplies last.

For adults and seniors, this even runs from 6-7 p.m. at various locations. March 18 at Valencia Library, March 19 at Canyon Country Library and March 20 at Old Town Newhall Library.

Ceramic Artists Studio, Inc.

22504 6th St., Old Town Newhall

Info www.casiceramics.com

CASI is an artist studio that offers Beginner Potter’s Wheel classes and is focused on ceramic arts. It is a membership-based studio.

Beginner I Potter’s Wheel and Beginner II Continuing Potter’s Wheel classes each month are offered to those new to creating with clay.

Visit the website to sign up for the CASI newsletter that will provide links to the classes.

Sit and Stitch

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. – noon.

Work on any portable project while un-winding with other crafters; bring your own supplies and enjoy a morning of stitching. Sit and Stitch is held the second and fourth Saturdays at each month.

Learn with Michaels

25686 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381

Info www.michaels.com/classes

Michaels Arts and Crafts offers a variety of online and in store craft instruction classes. New crafts are offered each month.