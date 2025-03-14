Mayor’s Committee breakfast celebration for individuals with disabilities set for March 27 

The Santa Clarita Valley’s Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities is planning to host the community with breakfast to celebrate Developmental Disability Awareness Month.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

“There are numerous organizations throughout Santa Clarita Valley … that serve people in the Santa Clarita Valley, that come together to further this cause, educate employers on the benefits of hiring this population, kind of overcoming stigma or fear in hiring this population,” said Denise Redmond, co-chair of SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities.

All ages are welcome to the event and the tickets are $12 when purchased with a check and are $15 when purchased online.

To purchase tickets online, visit: tinyurl.com/3afd5abj.