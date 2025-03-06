‘Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The Main this weekend 

News release

The “Nostalgic Radio Show” is making its annual return to The Main this weekend, featuring adapted radio shows including “Flash Gordon,” “Superman,” “The Lone Ranger” and the detective series “The Thin Man.”

The shows are recreated with live sound effects, audience participation and 1930s costumed actors voicing all of the action.

Will Flash and Dale survive a spaceship crash or two? Can Superman save Lois Lane from a madman? Will the ordinary citizens in town save the Lone Ranger and Tonto in time? Can Nick and Nora Charles trap a two-timed failed killer in the act?

Tickets to the show by ME Main Productions are available for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets are $18.

To learn more about The Nostalgic Radio Show and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.