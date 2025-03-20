Olive Branch to perform ‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’ 

News release

The nonprofit Olive Branch Theatricals is bringing the music of Neil Sedaka to its performance space on the Patios at Valencia Town Center.

“Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” pays homage to Sedaka, featuring a parade of 20 of his greatest hits, like “Oh Carol,” “Laughter in the Rain,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Solitaire.”

The setting for the play is Labor Day weekend 1960, and best buds Marge and Lois are busting out of Brooklyn for a much-needed getaway at Esther’s Paradise Resort in the Catskills. Fresh off a breakup, they’re on the prowl for romance “Where the Boys Are.”

The cast includes Aubrie Alexander, Jay Arella, Rena Bailey-Barrett, Castello Domingo, Jim Yannotta and Jo Im, along with vocal direction by Ayla Lippencott and choreography by Annette Sinitia Duran.

Shows run on weekends from March 29 to April 13. Tickets ($18-$23) are available at www.tob-scv.org. For more information, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.