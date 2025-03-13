Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings 

As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting – new projects are taking shape all around the city! From long-anticipated park renovations to innovative public spaces, these enhancements are designed to make our community even more accessible and enjoyable.

Last year, we celebrated with several groundbreaking ceremonies, and now, in 2025, we’re beginning to see these projects come to life. Whether it’s a fresh new look for Old Orchard Park, the transformation of the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park or the mesmerizing River of Lights at Central Park, there’s so much happening to enhance the places where residents play, gather and connect.

If you’re driving down Lyons Avenue, it is hard to miss the construction at our beloved Old Orchard Park. After making adjustments to the sidewalk and pathway, the park area has been graded and is officially going vertical! Enhancements to the 5.4-acre park include a brand-new play structure, covered by a shade structure. This location will be unique, as the play equipment includes a faux rock-climbing wall with various levels of difficulty, a rope ladder, slide and a synthetic turf mound for climbing, rolling and sliding. Restrooms will also be retrofitted to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards.

Pickleball players will rejoice – across from the playground, the existing basketball court will be upgraded into a hybrid court, which will become another location in the community to play. Additionally, the park will have a brand-new, multi-sport court, which will offer residents a variety of recreational opportunities. We anticipate construction to be completed this summer.

Across town, work on the historical Pioneer Oil Refinery Park is underway and gaining momentum. The brand-new restroom building and the shaded picnic pavilion areas are taking shape. This location will not only offer residents a place to learn more about Santa Clarita’s rich Western history, but also allow them to see the remnants of one of the last standing oil refineries in the world.

This park will have walking paths that will connect to the surrounding network of trails, giving visitors a chance to explore both nature and history. The opening of this site will mark the city’s 39th park in the community, and we anticipate construction to be completed in late spring.

Back in Saugus, Central Park’s River of Lights is flowing into completion. Last month, the sculpture centerpiece to the amenity, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud,” was installed. The 14-foot sculpture features white clouds and colorful “rain” columns, designed to create an immersive experience with lights that blink to mimic rainfall.

Complementing the sculpture in the plaza, hundreds of LED lights are being installed in the ground, and along both sides of the exercise staircase. These lights will create a flowing river effect, with the ability to change colors and brightness during the evening and for holidays. Additionally, educational displays will be installed along the plaza, teaching visitors about environmental awareness and the history between the city and our partners at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. This project is anticipated to be completed in late spring.

Most recently, the Santa Clarita City Council was proud to officially cut the ribbon and open the new playground structure at Northbridge Park in Valencia. In partnership with the Saugus Union School District, the playground is located next to Charles Helmers Elementary School and includes inclusive play elements and enhanced shade structures. This unique playground is gated and used exclusively by students during school hours, and is unlocked for public use during non-school days and hours.

I am so excited that the city can work closely with our local school partners to help create places where children can enjoy the outdoors and stay active.

To learn more about any of these projects, you can visit SantaClarita.gov/CIP or follow the city’s social media platforms for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Councilwoman Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].