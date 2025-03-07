Paul Zerella | A Lot to Infer

Regarding “Our View: Just What Do You Favor, as You Protest?” (Signal editorial, March 1.)

I am not one of the protesters. You said you don’t know what they were protesting. Neither do I. You said you were “inferring a bit” in your opinion piece about them. You go on to ascribe to them several positions, some of which are criminal, including an aversion to change, a preference for wasteful government spending, a preference for men participating in women’s sports, a preference for discrimination based on gender or race, a preference for dead people receiving government benefits, open borders, sex trafficking, slavery and the “unobstructed flow of dangerous drugs, like fentanyl.” Further, you insinuate that they may have some unstated “financial interest.” Yikes! That is a lot to infer.

I am opposed to everything you “infer” about the protesters. But I try to never assume I know the beliefs or motives of other people. I do believe everyone has the right to peacefully protest the actions of their government.

I favor a newspaper that reports the news. If I may be so bold as to suggest that the next time you see protesters on the corner, you send a reporter to ask them what it is they are protesting. Then, if you deem it newsworthy, you could report what you found to us, your readers. I would further suggest that you refrain from making assumptions that people who don’t agree with you support criminal activity like sex trafficking and slavery.

Paul Zerella

Saugus