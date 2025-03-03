Public Health confirms measles case in LA County 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.

This person arrived on Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11 at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B on Feb. 19.

Individuals who were at Terminal B on Feb. 19 from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler. In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control, passengers assigned to specific seats that may have been exposed on Korean Airlines flight KAL11/KE11 on Feb. 19 will be notified by local departments of health. These agencies work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

Exposed individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at this location during the date and times listed above are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed and should monitor for symptoms. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days (March 11) are no longer at risk.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a news release. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measle vaccine.”

People who were in the locations above around the aforementioned times should:

• Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously may not be protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella immunization.

• Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.

• Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop).

If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a health care provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include: high fever (higher than 101 degrees F); cough; runny nose; red and watery eyes; rash three to five days after other signs of illness.

The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.