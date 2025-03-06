Regal’s Valencia Community Days to benefit LAFD Foundation 

News release

Regal is hosting a special Community Days event this weekend at its recently renovated and upgraded Valencia theater to raise funds for first responders.

The Community Days celebration on Saturday and Sunday at Regal Valencia will include top movies from 2024 back on the big screen for a special discounted price of $3, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Additionally, Regal Crown Club members will receive a free small popcorn when seeing any movie during the weekend. The theater will also provide family-friendly activities in the lobby on both days.

“As we celebrate Community Days at Regal Valencia, we are showcasing the latest innovations to the theatrical experience at this modern movie palace,” Gregory Porter, general manager of Regal Valencia, said in a news release. “This renovation represents the future of moviegoing from the moment you enter the theater with top-of-line technology, premium formats, concession and bar offerings, and the comfort of luxury recliners.”

Along with recliners, the theater’s recent renovation and upgrade project included: updates to the entrance and lobby; a new bar serving craft and import beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails; IMAX with Laser, which features laser projection and next-generation precision sound; a Pepsi 4DX auditorium where on-screen visuals are enhanced through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents; and a ScreenX auditorium in which feature films expand to the left and right walls of the theater, creating a 270-degree viewing experience.

The weekend lineup of discounted movies includes “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Wicked,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Twisters” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” For a complete list of movies and showtimes, visit Regal through its mobile app or online at REGmovies.com

Regal Valencia is located at 24435 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, at the Valencia Town Center.