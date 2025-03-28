Richard Bussell | Both Misleading and True

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, speaking of Social Security (commentary, March 25), assures us that “we must protect and defend this vital program” — a statement both true and misleading.

The “experts” are quick to assure us that Social Security is not going bankrupt. They just won’t be able to make the payments promised. In eight years, the trust fund will be gone and money being collected will not cover payments being made.

By law, as currently written, payments will be cut by 24 %. So what happened to the trust fund?

It was “borrowed” and replaced by IOUs. Guess who’s going to pay those IOUs? As former radio talk show host and current FBI deputy director Dan Bongino used to say, “Republicans may not be the answer to your problems but Democrats are the cause of them.”

I’m hopeful that Rep. Whitesides will outline his potential solution, if he has one, to this problem. If he doesn’t, he won’t.

Richard Bussell

Saugus