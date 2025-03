If the man you heeded for medical advice during COVID-19 was just criminally and preemptively pardoned (clear back to the day he helped create it), raise your hand.

Now slap your face with that hand, and wake up. Our overpowering, bloated government has many motivations, but your own flourishing is way down on that list.

This is why we need to return our government to its beautiful, single, original, inexpensive, eminently fair and achievable purpose: securing liberty.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita