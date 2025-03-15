Robert Lamoureux | Solutions for a pool overcome by foliage 

Question: Robert, with all of the high winds we’re having, I am at my wits’ end with the amount of foliage that is landing in my pool. Is there anything mechanical that will tend to this, something automated, that will maintain the leaf cleanup, aside from me being out there skimming, constantly? Any help you can give would be appreciated, thank you.

– Dillon F.

Answer: Dillon, yes as a matter of fact, there is a great product that is available on Amazon. I have one myself and think that it is one of the most amazing devices. It’s called Betta Bot, and is much like a Roomba, but for the pool. This is a solar-operated device, runs around $300 and will skim the entire pool as long as it has sunlight to maintain power.

It has a remote control in case you need to recall it to an accessible area. However, I’ve never used the remote. The Betta Bot will continue to collect debris before it has the chance to get to the bottom, start breaking down and then changing the water composition.

Depending on the volume of debris that lands in your pool, you may need to empty it daily but this takes minutes vs. the longer amount of time to get out there skimming it yourself.

I have a small amount of debris fall into my pool so I only need to empty mine about once a week, this is sufficient.

I highly recommend this. I classify it as one of the best toys invented for pool owners, since the invention of a pool. Love it. Get yourself one and enjoy your pool more.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].