Ron Perry | A Contrast of Positions, and Costs

Who supports abortion: Liberals.

Who opposes abortion: Conservatives.

Who supports the death penalty for murder: Conservatives.

Who opposes the death penalty for murder: Liberals

I learned the other day that some Democrats support having an abortion because it is less expensive than raising a child through the foster program for the first 18 years of their lives. That is true.

An abortion costs (about) $800 in California.

Foster care is $1,000 to $2,600 per month.

Using the highest cost for foster care: $31,200 per year, for 18 years, equals $561,600.

However, if they are basing their support strictly on cost, then why don’t they believe in the death penalty? That would really save money.

A convicted murderer (California), according to the California Legislative Analyst office, costs $11,071.66 per month to incarcerate, which is $132,860 per year. The median time served for murder is 18 years, for a total of $2,302,907.

So if we look at it strictly from a financial point of view, it would make a lot more sense to USE the death penalty to save money, because that would save almost four times as much.

Today there 598 inmates on death row according to the California Department of Corrections. If you multiply that number times the yearly cost per prisoner, you get $79,450,280 per year.

Throw in the other 127,374 prisoners and you have a total of approximately $17 billion per year.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country