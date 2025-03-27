SCAA Gallery to debut ‘Western Close Up’ art show 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is scheduled April 4-19 to showcase the group art show, “Western Close Up.”

A free opening reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall.

“Western Close Up” is an art exhibit that will run in conjunction with the city’s Cowboy Festival. “We want to support the city’s celebration of Santa Clarita’s rich western history. All of the art on our walls will be western themed,” Tobi Beck, 2025 SCAA gallery chair and artist, said in a news release.

“For our opening reception on April 5, we will have a special treat: a trick roper. We are also excited to have one of our artists, Nadiya Littlewarrior, create art on site. In addition, a prize will be given to the art piece that gets the most votes from our reception guests,” Qiana Tarlow, 2025 SCAA Gallery co-chair and artist, said in the release.

Richard Dockus will perform live acoustic music.

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.