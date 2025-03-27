SCV Education Foundation to host 41st annual Teacher Tribute 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from five local school districts, invites the community to help honor the 2024/2025 Teachers of the Year at the 41st annual Teacher Tribute.

Celebrating the theme, “Academy of the Stars,” the Teacher Tribute is scheduled Thursday, April 24, at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. when the honorees will be welcomed by the La Mesa Junior High School jazz band. Foundation board member Taylor Kellstrom will be the host for the evening of awards and entertainment.

Each honoree will receive a specially designed award plus a swag bag filled with gift cards and merchandise donated by local businesses. In addition, several high school seniors who plan to be future educators will be recognized for being selected as winners of the SCVEF/Backer Family scholarships.

This annual tradition of celebrating one outstanding teacher from each of the public schools across Santa Clarita Valley started in April 1985 at the suggestion of then-Hart District Superintendent Clyde Smyth. With the help of the predecessors of the foundation, the Education Committee of the SCV Chamber hosted the first-ever Teacher Tribute.

“It’s our opportunity to reward and recognize the teachers making a tremendous difference in the lives of our children,” Jim Backer, board president and founder of the foundation, said in a news release.

Sponsorship opportunities, teacher shoutouts and ticket sales ($10-$25) are available at www.scveducationfoundation.org/teacher-tribute-2025.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 55 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. Subject to change due to corrections, the current list of 2024/2025 Teachers of the Year are:

Castaic Union School District

• Castaic Elementary School: Sarah Mclean.

• Castaic Middle School: Bryahna Alvarez.

• Live Oak Elementary School: Robin Peters.

• Northlake Hills Elementary School: Katrina Weiner.

Newhall School District

• McGrath Elementary School: Carrie Franz.

• Meadows Elementary School: Jennifer Veen.

• Newhall Elementary School: Denise Sudik.

• Oak Hills Elementary School: Kerry Flynn.

• Old Orchard Elementary School: Sarah Romero.

• Peachland Elementary School: Jason James.

• Pico Canyon Elementary School: Sonja Dameron.

• Stevenson Ranch Elementary School: Jackie Willen.

• Valencia Valley Elementary School: Kelly Stewart.

• Wiley Canyon Elementary School: Theresa Sommers.

Saugus Union School District

• Bouquet Early Learning Academy: Erendida Contreras.

• Bridgeport Elementary School: Erin Wiseman.

• Cedarcreek Elementary School: Kristin Westbrook.

• Emblem Academy: Monica Tatlock.

• James Foster Elementary School: Amy McDonald.

• Charles Helmers Elementary School: Charity Wood.

• Highlands Elementary School: Ashley Morgan.

• Mountainview Elementary School: Camryn Arnold.

• North Park Elementary School: Emily Carpenter.

• Plum Canyon Elementary School: Chloe Stangl.

• Rio Vista Elementary School: Christy Goss.

• Rosedell Elementary School: Janice Gardner.

• Skyblue Mesa Elementary School: Michele Joseph.

• Tesoro del Valle Elementary School: Christian Abril.

• West Creek Academy: Katie Arnold.

Sulphur Springs Union School District

• Canyon Springs Community School: Mallory Langley.

• Fair Oaks Ranch Community School: Michelle Sifferman.

• Golden Oak Community School: Amanda Jones.

• Leona Cox Community School: Nicole Aquaviva.

• Mint Canyon Community School: Stacy Crowther.

• Mitchell Community School: Janay Callahan.

• Pinetree Community School: Tiffany Storch.

• Sulphur Springs Community School: Malissa Monroe.

• Valley View Community School: Matthew Razevich.

William S. Hart Union High School District

• Academy of the Canyons: Victoria Rubay.

• Arroyo Seco Junior High School: Tracey Ake.

• Bowman High School: Elisa Pokorney.

• Canyon High School: Gerardo Herincx.

• Castaic High School: Katie Song.

• Golden Valley High School: Erika Cedeno.

• Hart High School: Heather Bernabe.

• La Mesa Junior High School: Andrew Shousha.

• Placerita Junior High School: Andrea Blade.

• Rancho Pico Junior High School: Nicole Jolicoeur.

• Rio Norte Junior High School: Elena Taing Davis.

• Saugus High School: William Barnwell.

• Sierra Vista Junior High School: Darcy Etienne.

• Valencia High School: Marcel West.

• West Ranch High School: Casey Burrill.