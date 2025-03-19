Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event to celebrate ‘Broadway Lights’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for its annual fundraising event – Celebrity Waiter – with the theme, “Broadway Lights,” scheduled to be held Saturday, April 26, at Bella Vida.

The SCV Senior Center the Celebrity Waiter Fundraising Dinner/Extravaganza is the center’s signature fundraiser in its annual efforts to raise over $900,000 to keep its programs going.

The headliner for the event is singer/actor Michael B. Levin, who will present “The Best of Broadway” from the Bella Vida stage.

The evening’s meals will be prepared by the culinary team of Bella Vida featuring Executive Chefs Cindy Smith and Marco Rios. The event’s co-chairs are Jackie Hartmann and Sharlene Johnson.

Melanie Meyer (Thrivent) will serve as the emcee and life coach Ed Masterson will lead the audience through a selection of live auction Items including Hawaii, New York City and Africa vacations.

The Senior Center will honor some volunteers and staff who made heroic efforts during the Hughes Fire. “It will be a night to honor our volunteers and to celebrate our success in serving seniors,” board President Bonnie Teaford said in a news release.

For additional information on sponsorships and individual tickets ($250) for Celebrity Waiter and how to support the center, visit scvseniorcenter.org or call Christine at 661-259-9444 ext. 143.

The SCV Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels Programs prepare and serve over 2,400 meals a day and is one of the largest Meals on Wheels Programs in L.A. County. The center offers over 30 different classes and activities at Bella Vida. The Social Work Department (Support Services) provides counseling, support groups and crisis intervention to seniors. The Alzheimer’s Day program provides support to families. The Handyworker programs fix and repair over 70 homes a year.