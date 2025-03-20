‘Support Structures’ exhibit opens March 28 

News release

“Support Structures,” a joint exhibition of art by Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, runs March 28-30 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

The exhibit combines the free-flowing colors and reinforced outlines of Miracle’s abstract work with an invitation to consider the complexity of life’s ordinary moments in Rooney’s representational pieces, according to a news release from SCAA.

“Through these visual differences, our practices and experiences come together to highlight the internal and external support systems that allow us to build experiences into expression, moments into memories, and feelings into color,” Miracle said in the release.

Miracle originally started painting as a way to combat her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and perfectionism, and as an actor and improviser, she approaches painting in the spirit of “yes, and …” Her style of creating these “improvised” paintings with watercolor and ink has evolved into a reminder that we can all create beautiful things if we don’t let our perfectionism be the enemy of creativity, the release said.

Rooney’s recent practice has come to embrace the relationship between capturing a decisive moment and interpreting it in paint. Working in water media, acrylic, and oils, she reconstructs shape, color and light to reframe the significance of life-changing moments and the repetitions of daily life.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. The exhibit is free and open to the public. A portion of the sales goes to support the SCAA.

Show hours and events are: 5-8 p.m. March 28, with an artists’ talk at 6 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29, with an art-making activity available; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30, with live painting with the artists at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Donna Rooney Michele Miracle