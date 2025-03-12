Trinity baseball shuts out SCCS in Heritage League opener 

Trinity Classical Academy senior John Carlson said he and his brother have always been competitive.

Reminiscing about the days when they would be playing wiffle ball in the backyard when they were younger, Carlson said he would intentionally walk his little brother, Andrew, now a sophomore at Trinity, so that John could face their little sister and have a better chance of winning.

“We’re both competitive, and so we kind of thrive off of that,” John said.

The two have been dominant on the mound for the Trinity Knights baseball team this season, and that dominance continued on Tuesday. John struck out 10 in just four innings of work as the Knights shut out crosstown rival Santa Clarita Christian, 9-0, at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball complex in the two teams’ Heritage League opener.

It’s yet another league win for the Knights, who haven’t lost in league play since the 2022 season and are looking for a fourth consecutive league title.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” John said. “You prepare for moments like this. You got a bunch of young guys — I would consider myself a leader now — and it’s cool to see other guys falling in the same footsteps, and other guys wanting to come out here and compete with the same energy and the same drive that I have. And so it was really cool to shut them out.”

There was plenty of passion being displayed by the Knights (6-1, 1-0) in their rivalry win over the Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) on Tuesday. It started in the bottom of the first inning with John loudly celebrating scoring on sophomore Isaac Saroughian’s double to bring in the first three runs of the game as part of a four-run frame for the Knights.

In the third inning, Trinity senior Jordan Lovelace roped a double to deep left field to drive in two runs, and the Trinity dugout made sure the Cardinals knew which team was on top.

Trinity first-year head coach Justin Stark said Lovelace, last year’s Heritage League MVP, has had a bit of a rough start to the 2025 campaign, but is a catalyst at the top of the batting order.

“The best is yet to come from him. He’s been struggling a little bit, but, you know, he’s a hard worker, and we’re excited. Once we get him really going, good things are gonna happen.”

Along with that double, Lovelace walked twice and scored twice as the table setter for the Knights. Saroughian and the older Carlson also scored twice. The latter was tied with junior Quinn Minyard for the team lead with two hits on the day.

John allowed two walks and a single in the first inning before retiring the next seven batters via strikeouts. The Cardinals didn’t get another base runner until the fourth inning when junior Zane Stauffer reached on an error.

Cardinals head coach Wyatt Waldron said it was just one of those days where the offense wasn’t clicking. SCCS had just two hits on the day, from juniors Zane Stauffer and Jacob Trosper.

“I always stress to the guys to focus on what you control immediately,” Waldron said. “And, you know, you learn from it. Game’s done, and now we got to move forward and go get the next one.”

SCCS used Trosper and fellow junior Greg Michlin to get the Cardinals through six innings. Trosper struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of work before Michlin struck out two in 3 1/3 innings.

Trinity freshman Aiden Visconti struck out four and allowed just one hit over three innings to finish off the contest, which was in doubt earlier on Tuesday due to rain that showed up and is set to continue to linger over Los Angeles County throughout the week.

“Any day we get to step on the field, you know, we’re blessed,” Stark said.

SCCS is set to host Faith Baptist in Heritage League play on Thursday while Trinity has a non-league game at home against New Roads on Thursday before facing Valley Torah in league action Tuesday at home.