Trump highlights DOGE cuts, tariff policy in address to Congress 

Compiled from Signal news services

The following are summaries of segments of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night:

Trump Pledges End of ‘Rule by Unelected Bureaucrats’

Trump denounced the federal bureaucracy’s near century of expansion, which he said has “held back America’s potential in every possible way.”

“The nation founded by pioneers and risk-takers now drowns under millions and millions of pages of regulations,” he said.

Trump also criticized the many federal workers who do not work in an office full-time, saying that they are not “showing up to work.”

“My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again,” he said.

“Any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately because we are draining the swamp,” he added. “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over.”

Trump Urges Repeal of Signature Biden Legislation

Trump called on Congress to repeal the CHIPS and Science Act, a key piece of legislation enacted in 2022 under President Joe Biden.

The measure sought to boost the industries manufacturing semiconductors and other processor chips.

“Your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars, and it doesn’t mean a thing. They take our money,” Trump said, referring to companies that received money under the bipartisan legislation.

“You should get rid of the CHIPS Act, and whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt or any other reason you want to,” he continued, referring to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

Trump: ‘I Want to Balance the Budget’

Trump announced that he will pursue a balanced federal budget during his second term.

“I want to do what has not been done in almost 24 years: Balance the budget,” Trump said. “We are going to balance the federal budget.”

Trump made the remarks after speaking about savings identified by the Department of Government Efficiency totaling more than $105 billion.

A balanced federal budget is a longtime goal of many Republicans, but it is not an issue Trump has historically addressed directly.

He said part of achieving this would be the implementation of a “gold card” program — which he described as being “like a green card but better” — under which foreigners could pay $5 million for a path to citizenship.

Trump Pushes for Permanent Tax Cuts

Trump called for permanent tax cuts for all Americans and for Republicans to pass his tax agenda.

“I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts because, otherwise, I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office,” he said.

He reiterated his call for no taxes on tips, Social Security benefits, and on overtime.

Congressional Republicans are looking to pass a major bill that includes making the 2017 income tax cuts permanent. The bill would also include provisions related to energy and the border

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 4, 2025. Photo by Madalina Vasiliu.

DOGE Cuts, Spending Reductions Highlighted

Trump described more than $105 billion in savings identified by his newly established Department of Government Efficiency during his speech.

Saying that “shocking levels of fraud and corruption” and “appalling waste” have already been identified, the president listed a series of projects eliminated with the help of DOGE.

Some programs that no longer receive funding include those providing resources for illegal immigrants, billions for diversity, equity, and inclusion agendas, and a project intended to make mice transgender, among many others.

Trump introduced special government employee Elon Musk, tasked with advising the president and overseeing DOGE, and commended him for his service and commitment to cutting wasteful spending.

The president said the money saved will be used to draw down the national debt, address inflation, and balance the national budget.

“We’re going to put more money in the pockets of hardworking American families,” Trump said.

Trump Touts Executive Action on Women’s Sports

Trump highlighted the executive order he signed to ban males from being in private female areas. One order declared that it is the official policy of the United States that there are two sexes — male and female — and that Title IX applies to women, not men who identify as transgender females.

Trump introduced his first guest in the gallery, Payton McNabb, who suffered injuries while playing volleyball against a male player.

The president reiterated that programs that receive Title IX funding that allow for males in female sports could lose federal funding.

Democratic Lawmakers Protest During Trump’s Speech

During Trump’s address, congressional Democrats held up signs that read “Musk Steals,” apparently referring to White House adviser Elon Musk and actions taken by his Department of Government Efficiency.

Other signs read “Save Medicaid.”

Some congresswomen wore pink jackets. “Pink is a color of protest and power. We’re sending a message: Trump’s policies are devastating women,” Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, posted on social media.

Earlier in the day, multiple congresswomen gave a press conference outside the Capitol building with a sign that reads: “Trump Betrays Women for Billionaire Tax Cuts.”

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 4, 2025. Photo by Madalina Vasiliu.

Trump Touts Record-Low Illegal Border Crossings

Trump heralded the falling number of illegal crossings at the southern border.

He attributed the change to his declaration of a national emergency at the border and his deployment of the U.S. military to join Border Patrol agents to “repel the invasion of our country.”

“And what a job they’ve done,” Trump said. “As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded — ever. They heard my words and they chose not to come.”

Trump Says Democrats Won’t Give Him Credit

Trump criticized the Democrats for what he said was refusing to give him credit.

“This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do,” he said.

“I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded,” he continued.

“And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.”

Rep. Green Escorted Out of Chamber

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was escorted out of the House chamber by the sergeant at arms.

Johnson gave a warning to members to behave before Green was ejected.

“Members are remembered to maintain and uphold decorum in the House,” he said.

Democrats jeered, while Republicans chanted “USA.”

Trump Opens Remarks: ‘America Is Back’

Trump opened his first congressional address since reassuming the White House by declaring that “America is back.”

Trump noted that six weeks ago, at his inauguration inside the Capitol, he proclaimed the dawn of America’s golden age.

“I return to this chamber tonight to report that America’s momentum is back, our spirit is back, our pride is back, our confidence is back, and the American Dream is surging bigger and better than ever before,” he said.

Includes reports by Samantha Flom, Jackson Richman, Joseph Lord, Travis Gillmore and Sam Dorman.