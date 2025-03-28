Vance, wife tour US Base in Greenland  

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance touched down in Greenland and toured a U.S. military base and later said that China and Russia are eyeing the large Arctic island.

Soon after arriving, Vance spoke to U.S. troops stationed at the Pituffik Space Base on the northwest coast of Greenland, according to on-camera remarks. He said the administration is “really interested in Arctic security” and predicted that the issue will increase in the coming years.

Later Friday, Vance said that he believes Denmark has not “devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations” who have an “extraordinary interest” in Arctic passageways, naval routes, and minerals in the region.

Vance added that the United States does not have any immediate plans to expand its military presence on the ground in Greenland but will invest in resources such as additional naval ships.

Ahead of Vance’s visit, several major Greenland political parties formed a coalition government, a move hailed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a social media post on Friday.

“Congratulations to Greenland’s new government and Premier-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen,” she wrote. “You deserve partners who respect you and treat you as equals. And the European Union is proud to be such a partner for you.”

“It is a time when we as a population are under pressure,” Nielsen said before the accord was signed to applause and cheers in the capital, Nuuk. He added that “we must stick together. Together we are strongest,” Greenland broadcaster KNR reported.

Vice President JD Vance (C), with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (L) and national security advisor Mike Waltz (R), speaks at the U.S. military’s Pituffik Space Base in Pituffik, Greenland, on March 28, 2025. Pool photo by Jim Watson, via Getty Images.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Nielsen and his incoming government and said that she is looking forward “to close cooperation in an unnecessarily conflict-filled time,” according to a translated post on Instagram.

Frederiksen said earlier in the week that the U.S. visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure.” She has said that Denmark wants to work with the United States on defense and security but that Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.

During his visit, Vance was expected to receive briefings and deliver remarks to U.S. service members on the base, according to the vice president’s office. His delegation includes national security adviser Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and the second lady.

President Donald Trump this week reiterated his administration’s intent to acquire the Arctic island, which is a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

“We need Greenland for national security and international security. So we’ll, I think, we’ll go as far as we have to go,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

“The world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark. Denmark has to have us have Greenland. And, you know, we’ll see what happens.

“But if we don’t have Greenland, we can’t have great international security.”

Two months earlier, Trump told reporters that one reason why the United States should acquire Greenland is because “you have Russian boats all over the place, you have China’s boats all over the place — warships — and they [Denmark] can’t maintain it.”

The president also has set his sights on reasserting U.S. control over the Panama Canal and has said that China has an outsized influence on the key waterway. Last month, Panama’s government agreed to drop fees on U.S. government vessels transiting the canal, which the U.S. government largely built and controlled before turning it over to Panama in 1999.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.