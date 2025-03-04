What Are Diaphragm Pumps Used For? 

Diaphragm pumps are the hidden heroes behind some of the most essential industrial applications. These prolific machines are used in a wide variety of processes across industries—agriculture, pharmaceutical, food processing, water treatment, construction, mining, and car manufacturing, to name a few.

If you’re wondering why pumps are crucial and how they help industries handle fluids, continue reading as we discuss the basics. Let’s start by understanding what they are.

Types of Diaphragm Pumps

For those who may not know, these devices are positive displacement pumps that use a diaphragm to create a compression chamber. The said chamber relies on back-and-forth movement to draw in and expel fluids through the pump.

Because of their versatility, diaphragm pump designs, types, and power sources vary. Each option caters to specific applications, with most industries using any of the following:

Single diaphragm pumps only have one pump chamber to control fluid movement. They’re great at managing simple liquids, gases, and slurries and work great in the food processing and pharmaceutical sectors.

Double diaphragm pumps are also known as membrane pumps. These units have two flexible membranes for handling a variety of fluids—from thin solvents to highly viscous liquids. Most are self-priming pumps, so they can start pumping even if they dry out.

Air-operated diaphragm (AOD) pumps draw power from pneumatic pressure or air pressure. You might know them as liquid diaphragm pumps or pneumatic diaphragm pumps.

AOD pumps have two flexible diaphragms, flap valves or ball valves, and a pumping chamber to transfer and pressurize fluids. Compressed air is applied to one chamber to push the liquid out while the other chamber draws in liquid as it retracts. Medical, food, chemical processing, and many different industries use them to perform several production tasks.

Electrically-operated diaphragm pumps excel at separating fluid and pump components. As such, they’re ideal for continuous and high-demand applications requiring precise fluid transfer and delivery.

Hydraulic diaphragm pumps rely on hydraulic fluid to operate the diaphragm. They’re ideal for applications requiring high pressure and flow rates, for instance, oil and gas, industrial cleaning, and wastewater treatment. Hydraulic diaphragm pumps have safety mechanisms like butterfly valves to manage pressure imbalances.

Each type above can handle a wide range of applications, contributing to operational efficiency. Curious about the advantages of diaphragm pumps? Head on to manufacturer websites like knf.com/en/us to learn more. Alternatively, you may continue reading to discover how different industries use these versatile devices.

Chemical and Fluid Transfer

Diaphragm pumps, in their simplest form, move substances from one location to another. Their ability to handle a wide range of fluids, including aggressive chemicals, corrosive liquids, and abrasive slurries, makes them suitable for transferring hazardous materials safely between storage tanks and reaction vessels.

The pharmaceutical industry, for instance, uses them for transferring acids, bases, solvents and other essential ingredients for drug manufacturing. Fluid transfers involving thick liquids or solids, for example, metal plating, ceramic production, printing and packaging, also use diaphragm pumps.

Chemical Mixing

Diaphragm pumps deliver accurate doses and consistent ratios. This functionality is crucial in chemical processing, where mixtures must be consistent every time. In the paint industry, for example, diaphragm pumps guarantee the production of high-quality paints, inks, and other coatings.

Chemical Dosing

Chemical dosing involves adding specific substances in controlled amounts. It’s crucial in many industrial applications, most notably in pharmaceutical production, where specialized pumps and control systems are necessary for product quality and manufacturing consistency.

As they’re capable of delivering small, accurate volumes of chemicals, diaphragm pumps are staples in water treatment facilities, where maintaining a specific chemical concentration is crucial. In medicine, they facilitate accurate doses of chemicals used in chemotherapy treatments or insulin for diabetes management.