Where to start with ceiling damage  

Question: Hi Robert. First of all, we love your weekly column. We have some ceiling damage that needs to be fixed, and we don’t know where to begin.

Over the last few years, a development near our house has caused constant vibration. The cracks started to form and grow, and we fear that they may cause the ceiling to fall in. We would appreciate your advice on what to do next.

We also need a roof replacement and eave repair, along with attic insulation. As our home is 44 years old, an upgrade to the electrical panel, we believe, is in order. Quite a list, as you can see. As a senior couple, we need help. Either your company or recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you.

– Robert and Terry W.

Answer: Thank you for being a loyal reader. I would do the roof first, due to the nailing and vibrations during the roof repairs. Once the roof is completed then I would do the interior repairs to bring your home back to where it should be. If the cracks come back, then I’d hire someone to come in and see why this is happening.

I’ll include a roofer for a referral. The roofer can do all the wood replacements for you while doing the roof. The roofer can give you an insulation referral that they work with. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].