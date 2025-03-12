WiSH Education Foundation to debut rappelling event 

News release

The WiSH Education Foundation announced a new event in which participants will be able to raise funds to help local students by rappelling nearly 100 feet from the top of the six-story Newhall parking structure into a festival in the “landing zone” at Newhall Crossings courtyard.

This event, scheduled 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, offers participants the opportunity to check “rappelling” off that bucket list with Over the Edge, a company that has worked with a wide variety of nonprofits, including Special Olympics, for nearly two decades, according to a news release from the WiSH Education Foundation, which raises funds to help students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

There are no restrictions to participate, other than being between 100 and 300 pounds, the release said, adding that mobility-challenged people can participate.

The way it works is similar to a marathon: You register, share your campaign page link with friends and family, and let them know that you are supporting your community and need their help, and when you reach your goal, you will be rappelling down a six-story building, the release said.

First-year pricing for the event is $25 to register. Those who raise $750 to rappel receive a T-shirt, and those who raise $1,000 also receive two tickets to the SCV Music Festival in October. Participants can also create teams and challenge other teams.

To register for the event, go to www.wisheducationfoundation.org/overtheedge.