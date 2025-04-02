2-vehicle collision snarls morning traffic on McBean

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Fairview Drive in Valencia, said a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

While photographs from the scene indicate first responders tending to someone on the sidewalk at the intersection, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department, no one was transported.

First responders seem to be tending to someone at the corner of McBean Parkway and Fairview Drive in Santa Clarita after a traffic collision just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Tim Whyte/The Signal

“We were dispatched at 8:02, on scene at 8:10, and the scene closed at 8:16,” Tieu said in a telephone interview soon after the incident.

Neither Tieu nor Lt. Luis Molina of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could confirm the vehicles involved in the traffic collision. However, both Tieu and Molina said the collision was between just two vehicles. Photographs from the scene show a grey sedan with front-end damage and a grey SUV with damage to the front side of the vehicle.

Molina said sheriff’s deputies left the scene at 8:48 a.m.

A grey sedan is one of the vehicles involved in a traffic collision at the corner of McBean Parkway and Fairview Drive in Santa Clarita, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Tim Whyte/The Signal