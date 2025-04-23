34-year-old man arrested after brief pursuit in Castaic 

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading after leading California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers on a brief pursuit on the southbound Interstate 5.

According to CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, CHP units received a call at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday that a black Chevy Silverado was seen swerving at various speeds.

A CHP Newhall-area unit was able to locate the driver on the southbound I-5 just north of Templin Highway. The unit attempted to conduct an enforcement stop just south of the Templin Highway exit when the driver began to accelerate away from officers, said Burgos-Lopez.

He added that additional units were standing by on the I-5 freeway when they engaged in a brief pursuit. The driver eventually took the Lake Hughes Road off-ramp and came to a stop.

The driver was detained without further incident and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of driving under the influence and misdemeanor evading, said Burgos-Lopez.