Castaic groups seek participation  

Two community groups in Castaic are seeking applicants for their governing boards after problems with the Chiquita Canyon Landfill created challenges for their members, according to a former Castaic Area Town Council member.

Oshea Orchid, who represented Val Verde, stepped down from the council last month, but she said she’s staying involved in the community through her participation in the Val Verde Civic Association.

Orchid said that with the litigation surrounding Chiquita Canyon Landfill “speeding up” in recent months, she felt the time commitments would preclude her from spending time on the issues facing the council. She also saw a greater need in supporting the Civic Association, she said.

“I have to commit more time to the Civic Association because they are losing some key leaders who are moving out of Val Verde because of concerns for their children’s health,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. All three also are clients of hers in their lawsuit against the landfill. The beleaguered landfill has been under county, state and federal supervision related to a host of problems stemming from an underground fire at the facility.

With the news of Orchid’s resignation, there is a spot to be filled for the representation of Val Verde, which is landfill-adjacent.

The term would last until December 2026, and any candidate who would like to fill out an application can fill one out at Castaic.org, according to Bob Lewis, current president of the Town Council.

If there are multiple candidates, an election will take place June 14, with the voting location to be determined.

There is a $50 filing fee for any candidate, which is due May 21 at the council meeting when the candidates will be announced.

The Castaic Area Town Council has 10 members, two each for five districts, and meets virtually.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and be a current resident of Val Verde for at least one year.

Orchid said the Civic Association was losing three representatives from its nine-member board, which discusses community issues, which primarily are focused on the landfill at the moment.

For the association, leadership will be elected at the group’s next meeting, which also is held virtually, at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month.

More information about the group is available at VVcivic.com.