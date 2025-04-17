City: Newhall railroad crossings down  

City officials alerted rush hour commuters to avoid Railroad Avenue in Newhall due to railroad crossing gate issues on Wednesday evening.

As of 5:30 p.m. the railroad crossing gates at 13th Street, Market Street and Newhall Avenue were not working, causing “extremely heavy” traffic, said an Instagram post on the official city of Santa Clarita page.

The gates were reportedly not working, according to the Instagram post, and the city advised the public to avoid the area as crews are working to fix the problem.

“Drive with caution and use an alternate route if possible,” the post read.