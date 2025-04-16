City to host Eggstravaganza at Central Park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free community event at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road), on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Over 20,000 eggs will be waiting to be found during the Easter egg hunt.

This year brings a new egg scramble schedule and layout. Families are asked to note their child’s egg hunt time and wait near the designated field to ensure a smooth and safe experience. Look for the field map posted online at SantaClarita.gov/Events beforehand.

Kids can participate in the Egg Scramble at their designated times:

10:15 a.m. – Ages 1-3 (accompanied by a parent) on Field 5.

10:15 a.m. – Ages 6-7 on Field 6.

11 a.m. – Ages 4-5 on Field 5.

11 a.m. – Ages 8-10 on Field 6.

An inclusive Egg Scramble area for children with special needs will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, allowing all kids to participate at their own pace. Everyone will have the chance to find unique prizes.

While guests are waiting for their designated time slot, there will be spring crafts and games available. There will also be a special photo opportunity with Mr. E. Bunny.

Although Eggstravaganza is free to attend with no registration required, residents can bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry, which will be on site collecting donations for local families in need.

For more information, call the city’s Arts & Events office at 661-250-3787 or visit SantaClarita.gov/Events.