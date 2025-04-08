COC board to hear update on campus safety 

The College of the Canyons governing board is set on Wednesday to receive an update from college officials on the status of the campus safety department and its collaboration with local law enforcement.

A similar presentation was made last year, when Jim Temple, vice president of technology, said the safety department is comprised of 17 employees, including 13 safety officers. Those officers are different from sworn officers in that they can enforce laws as appropriate, but they do not carry firearms, instead using non-lethal weapons.

There had been some discussion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding having more of a police presence on both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, either through a college-run department or a partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District, Temple said, but college officials chose to keep the status quo.

The board is also set on Wednesday to approve an agreement with Townsend Public Affairs for federal legislative advocacy services. That partnership, according to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, is meant to help the college secure federal funding for projects.

Three proposals were received by a committee tasked with choosing one for board approval, according to the agenda, and two finalists were interviewed: Townsend, and The McKeon Group. Townsend received a total score of 824 between its proposal and interview, while The McKeon Group received a score of 763 from the committee.

“Based on the committee’s interview scores and positive feedback from references,” the agenda reads, “the committee recommends awarding the federal legislative advocacy services request for proposals and approving the professional services agreement with Townsend Public Affairs.”

The cost for those services is slated to be $7,500 per month, with all business and travel expenses included, and is not to exceed $90,000 per year. The contract would be for two years with three additional one-year options allowed to be exercised.

Wednesday’s meeting of the COC board of trustees is set to begin at 5 p.m. in room 301 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.