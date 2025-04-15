COC partners with federal legislative advocacy group 

In an effort to secure more federal funding and grants for projects, the College of the Canyons governing board last week approved a federal legislative advocacy group to work on behalf of the college.

The governing board unanimously approved Townsend Public Affairs, a Newport Beach-based consulting group, to represent the college in Washington, D.C. There was no discussion among the board members.

On Monday, COC spokesman Eric Harnish said in a phone interview that due to the constant changes occurring at the federal level, an outside group that understands those changes would be beneficial to have.

“One of the things that we’re looking to get help with is identifying funding opportunities, and getting help with applying and, hopefully, securing funding. So, that’s one area of emphasis,” Harnish said. “And whether that comes through community project funding or federal grants, that’s something that we’re looking at.”

“With the ever-changing federal political landscape, it is more challenging than ever to anticipate how the actions in Washington, D.C., will affect you at the local level,” reads a section of Townsend’s federal advocacy page on its website. “TPA works closely with our clients to navigate the complexities of the federal government to advance their policy and funding objectives … The TPA federal office constantly engages with members of Congress and administration officials to promote your agenda and ensure your voice is heard.”

A key target for increased funding for COC would be the Advanced Technology Center — a place for students to receive hands-on training for high-tech vocational careers, such as robotics and welding — that the college is looking to build on its Valencia campus.

Townsend was selected by a committee out of three companies that applied.

“The committee that evaluated the proposals found Townsend to be experienced and scored them accordingly,” Harnish said.

Other priorities for the college are set to be determined, and potential funding for those would then be lobbied for by Townsend.

“We’re really hopeful that this will help us secure funding and resources to help move priorities forward for the benefit of our students and the wider community,” Harnish said.

The college already has an advocacy committee that works with the state Legislature. But with this new partnership, Harnish said the college is hopeful to have a better chance at more funding even with a rapidly changing federal government.

“There’s a lot of lot of changes happening in a short amount of time,” Harnish said. “So it’s helpful for us to work with a firm that that has contacts and insights and can help us respond accordingly.”