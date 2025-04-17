College Briefs for April 17

Stevens earns dean’s list honor at Wilson College

Wilson College, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, announced that Ashley Stevens, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The dean’s list contains the names of those students whose grade-point average for the work of the semester has been 3.5 or higher and who have completed at least 12 semester hours for the semester, at least nine of which received a letter grade.

Founded in 1869, Wilson College is a private coeducational liberal arts college offering bachelor’s degrees in 34 majors and 40 minors in fields including education, nursing, equine studies, veterinary nursing, and sport management, as well as graduate degrees in education, fine arts, the humanities, nursing, and organizational leadership.

2 local students named to dean’s list at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester, including two local students:

• Khallid Calhoun, class of 2026, of Valencia.

• Amanda Alatorre, class of 2028, of Canyon Country.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University has campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France.

2 local students named to Seton Hall dean’s list

Seton Hall University announced that two local students qualified for the fall 2024 dean’s list:

• Jakai Brock, of Canyon Country.

• Ashley Evans, of Castaic.

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.

Seton Hall’s campus in South Orange, New Jersey, is 14 miles from New York City.

2 local students named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University

Two local students have been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2024.

The students, Kienan Donovan and Sushmita Shrestha, are both from Canyon Country and are majoring in general studies.

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers over 11,500 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. The university’s 145-acre Ohio campus is located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Canyon Country student named to UCO honor roll

Madison Martinez, of Canyon Country, has been named to the University of Central Oklahoma dean’s honor roll for work in the fall 2024 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for their work in qualifying classes. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

UCO is Oklahoma’s largest metropolitan university, and was founded in 1890 as the state’s teacher’s college. UCO offers 115 undergraduate and 78 graduate programs to more than 12,500 students from its main campus in Edmond, Oklahoma, and facilities throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.

Gross Elected to membership in Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Suzanne Gross, of Santa Clarita, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society, at San Jose State University.

Gross is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”