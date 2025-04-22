Council to hear report on first-responder statue 

\

Near the end of January, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda received unanimous support from his fellow council members for a request to look into a first responder statue.

On Tuesday, the city of Santa Clarita staff plans to let them know how much such a tribute would cost and where it might go.

“The proposed concept features life-size bronze sculptures of first responders, which may include firefighters, law enforcement, medical personnel or other responders,” according to the staff report from Phil Lantis, events manager for the city.

The staff recommendation is to place the statue at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex due to the visibility that it would have from foot traffic at city events, as well as a central location for recreation.

“Specifically, the tribute would be located across from the Skate Park, below the stairs leading to the second level of the park,” according to the staff report. “This location would allow both residents and visitors to engage with the tribute, fostering community pride and appreciation for the individuals who serve and protect the Santa Clarita community.”

Based on the initial report, it sounds as though the staff is suggesting the city incorporate the statue as its public art element for the Rink Sports Pavilion Civic Art Project.

The rink project is expected to have a budget of approximately $25 million, based on a previous report from city staff. As a matter of policy, the city of Santa Clarita sets aside 1% of the cost of each project for a public art element. That would put a ceiling for the budget at roughly a quarter-million dollars, based on current policy.

The fabrication and delivery timeline for each bronze sculpture is estimated at 12 to 14 months, with costs ranging from $50,000 to $60,000 per sculpture, based on the staff report. The recommendation is for two sculptures.

Installation work can be completed in-house by city staff, reducing the overall project costs. Funding in the amount of $124,936 has been identified from the Rink Sports Pavilion Civic Art Project.

“At this time: 1) staff is seeking direction on the proposed sculptures; 2) approval of recommended site or alternative site location; 3) appropriation of funds based on final City Council project approval; and 4) authorization by the City Council for the city manager to execute all agreements for the purchase of the project,” according to the city staff recommendation.

The discussion is scheduled to occur during the council’s meeting that starts 6 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.